Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Drops By 97.4%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMUC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.