Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Drops By 97.4%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMUC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (IMUC)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.