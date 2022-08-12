Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Rises By 719.6%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 719.6% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

