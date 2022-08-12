Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Expands By 40.0%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 15,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.