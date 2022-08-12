Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 85.1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the July 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

ADRNY opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

ADRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

