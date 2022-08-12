Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declines By 26.3%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 9,544,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.4 days.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
