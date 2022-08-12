Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declines By 26.3%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 9,544,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.4 days.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUNMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

