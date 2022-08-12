Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Drops By 47.8%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

POFCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on POFCY. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

