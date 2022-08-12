Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Drops By 27.0%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHXHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $4.13 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

