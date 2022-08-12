Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Decreases By 28.4%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,598.0 days.

OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $11.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

