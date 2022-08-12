Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Decreases By 28.4%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,598.0 days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $11.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
