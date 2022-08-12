Short Interest in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVACW) Expands By 314.0%

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVACW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 314.0% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Riverview Acquisition Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVACW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 251,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98. Riverview Acquisition has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.10.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Riverview Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 633,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.