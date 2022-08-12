Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Increases By 172.7%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Searchlight Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNYCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

