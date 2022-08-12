Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Increases By 172.7%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Searchlight Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNYCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Resources (CNYCF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.