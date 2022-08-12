Short Interest in Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rises By 66.0%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,200 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,930.5 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

SCTBF stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Securitas AB has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

