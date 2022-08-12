Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 92.2%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

SHTDY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

