Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 92.2%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Up 0.3 %
SHTDY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.65.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.