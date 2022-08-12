Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 201.2%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 25,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $34.30.
