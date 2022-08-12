Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 201.2%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 25,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

