Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 44.4%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Price Performance

SEGI stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. 6,447,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,157. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

