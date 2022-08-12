Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 44.4%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Price Performance
SEGI stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. 6,447,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,157. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sycamore Entertainment Group (SEGI)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.