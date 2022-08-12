Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Declines By 73.9%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

