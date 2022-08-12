Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rises By 32.0%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 596,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
trivago stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. 288,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,280. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
