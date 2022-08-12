Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rises By 32.0%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 596,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

trivago Trading Down 0.6 %

trivago stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. 288,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,280. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About trivago

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

