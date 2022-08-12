Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 41.6%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.56. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter.

