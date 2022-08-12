Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Expands By 24.2%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Vericity Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VERY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.