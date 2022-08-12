Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Expands By 24.2%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Vericity Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:VERY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.
Vericity Company Profile
