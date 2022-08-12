Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Grows By 175.0%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $535,000.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

