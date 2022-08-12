Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Expands By 444.4%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCISY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Trading Up 0.7 %

VCISY stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.