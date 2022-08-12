Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Drops By 37.4%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 77,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Viveve Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 353.45% and a negative return on equity of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

