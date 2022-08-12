Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Up 141.9% in July

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,256,700 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the July 15th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,410.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMEGF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock remained flat at $16.87 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

