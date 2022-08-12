Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,918,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Sight Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

