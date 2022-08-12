Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Director Purchases $11,100.00 in Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,925.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sigma Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SASI opened at $1.11 on Friday. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24.
About Sigma Labs
