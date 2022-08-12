Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Director Purchases $11,100.00 in Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,925.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sigma Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASI opened at $1.11 on Friday. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

