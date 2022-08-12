Signify Wealth Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after buying an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,041 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 101,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,160. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.