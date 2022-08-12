Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 754,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
