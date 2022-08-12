Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 754,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

