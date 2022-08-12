SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

