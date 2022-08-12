SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires Shares of 320 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.7% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.