SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys New Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned about 0.43% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 356,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,136 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 653,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 309,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3,332.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 281,951 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

