SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys Shares of 6,613 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHG stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.