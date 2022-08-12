SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys Shares of 6,613 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
SCHG stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
