SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

