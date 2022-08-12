SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases New Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PDP opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

