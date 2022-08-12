SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $108.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

