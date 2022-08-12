SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases New Shares in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $44.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

