SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $66.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.