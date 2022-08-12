Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 52.8% in July

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Sims Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SMSMY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

