Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 47,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 710,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

About Singularity Future Technology

(Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.