Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Up 199.5% in July

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,292,900 shares, an increase of 199.5% from the July 15th total of 2,100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,989.9 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

SBMFF stock remained flat at $0.54 on Thursday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

