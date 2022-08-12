SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.33

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as high as C$14.00. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 11,809 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$118.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.15.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 95.06%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

