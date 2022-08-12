Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,165. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 348,325 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 830,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 476,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 360,600 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

