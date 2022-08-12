Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of SIX opened at $21.12 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 348,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

