Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,242,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 348,325 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

