Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.09% from the company’s previous close.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

SIX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 425,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 348,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

