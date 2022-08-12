SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.62.

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

