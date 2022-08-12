Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,407. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

