Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Societal CDMO Trading Up 10.3 %
NASDAQ SCTL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
About Societal CDMO
