Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Societal CDMO Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ SCTL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

