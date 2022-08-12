SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.51

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.51 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 22.30 ($0.27). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,963,536 shares traded.

SolGold Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.50. The company has a market cap of £532.09 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

