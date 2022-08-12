Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up about 6.4% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

