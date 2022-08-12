Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
Shares of SPSAF stock remained flat at $188.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.90.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.