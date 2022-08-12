Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPSAF stock remained flat at $188.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.90.

Get Sopra Steria Group alerts:

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.