Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $39.30 on Friday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

Insider Activity at Source Capital

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Source Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Source Capital stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Source Capital, Inc. ( NYSE:SOR Get Rating ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.49% of Source Capital worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

